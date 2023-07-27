Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Southwest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Southwest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 6:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $683 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $7.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.99 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up