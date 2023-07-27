Southwest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $683 million. The Dallas-based…

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $7.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.99 billion.

