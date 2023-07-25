Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Southside Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Southside Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 5:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.9 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Tyler, Texas, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $97.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBSI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up