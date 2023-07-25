Southside Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.9 million…

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.9 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Tyler, Texas, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $97.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

