Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported earnings of…

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported earnings of $15.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.43 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $63.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.2 million, or $3.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $152.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.