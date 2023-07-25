Southern First: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.5…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.

The bank, based in Greenville, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

