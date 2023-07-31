Sonoco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $114.6 million.…

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $114.6 million.

The Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sonoco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.35.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.40 per share.

