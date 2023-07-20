Snap-On: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $264 million.…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $264 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $4.89.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.53 per share.

The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

