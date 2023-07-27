Sleep Number: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $754,000. The Minneapolis-based company…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $754,000.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $458.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $470.5 million.

Sleep Number expects full-year earnings to be $1.25 to $1.75 per share.

