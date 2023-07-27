SkyWest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $15.4…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $15.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. George, Utah-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $725.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $706.1 million.

