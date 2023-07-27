Skechers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $152.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 98 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Skechers expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Skechers expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.1 billion.

