SJW: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SJW Corp. (SJW) on Monday reported earnings of $18.3 million in its second quarter.
The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share.
The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $156.9 million in the period.
SJW expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 to $2.50 per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJW
