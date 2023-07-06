Simulations Plus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Thursday reported earnings of $4 million in…

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Thursday reported earnings of $4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, California-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period.

Simulations Plus expects full-year earnings to be 63 cents to 67 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $59.3 million to $62 million.

