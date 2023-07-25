Simmons First National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $58.3 million.

The Pine Bluff, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $342.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $208.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFNC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.