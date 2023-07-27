Silvercrest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported net income of $3.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period.

