Shore Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $4 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

