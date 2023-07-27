Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Shore Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Shore Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 5:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $4 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up