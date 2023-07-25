Sherwin-Williams: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $793.7 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $3.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.71 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $6.24 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.02 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.30 to $9.70 per share.

