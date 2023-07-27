Shell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.13 billion in its second quarter.…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.13 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $76.02 billion in the period.

