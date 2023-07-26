ServiceNow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.04 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $5.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOW

