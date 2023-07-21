Sensient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported profit of $34 million in its second…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported profit of $34 million in its second quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $374.3 million in the period.

