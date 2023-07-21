Live Radio
Sensient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 21, 2023, 7:01 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported profit of $34 million in its second quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $374.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXT

