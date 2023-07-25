Sensata: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $49.1…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $49.1 million.

The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 94 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $980 million to $1.02 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.