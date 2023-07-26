Seagate: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92 million in…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $529 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Seagate expects its results to range from a loss of 36 cents per share to earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.32 billion.

