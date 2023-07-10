Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Monday reported a loss of $213,000 in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Monday reported a loss of $213,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $34.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.2 million.

