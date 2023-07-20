SAP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — SAP SE (SAP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.66 billion.…

The Walldorf, Germany-based company said it had net income of $3.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $8.18 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.38 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAP

