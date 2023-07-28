Sanofi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.56 billion. The company said it…

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.56 billion.

The company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $10.85 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.47 billion.

