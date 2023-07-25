Live Radio
Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 7:13 AM

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.7 million in its second quarter.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and amortization costs, were 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $175.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $107.6 million, missing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR

