Sallie Mae: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $265.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.10.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $778 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $386.6 million, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.1 million.

