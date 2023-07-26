Salisbury Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) — LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.4 million…

LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) — LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.4 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Lakeville, Connecticut, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

