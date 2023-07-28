Saia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $91.3…

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $91.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $3.42.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.25 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $694.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $700.3 million.

