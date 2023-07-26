Safe Bulkers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.4 million in its second…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The shipping company posted revenue of $70.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $66.4 million.

