Ryanair: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $721.6 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $721.6 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $3.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAAY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.