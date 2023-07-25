Rush Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $98.3…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $98.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.75.

The commercial vehicle dealership operator posted revenue of $2 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUSHA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUSHA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.