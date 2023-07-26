RPM International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $151.4…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $151.4 million.

The Medina, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $478.7 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.26 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.