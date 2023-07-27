Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $458.8 million. On…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $458.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.38 billion.

Royal Caribbean expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.