Roper Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $364.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.16 to $4.20. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.44.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.36 to $16.50 per share.

