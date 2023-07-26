Rollins: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $110.1 million. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $110.1 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 23 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $820.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $803.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROL

