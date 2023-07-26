Rogers Communication: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $81.2 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $81.2 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.