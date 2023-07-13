Rocky Mountain Chocolate: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) on Thursday reported a loss of…

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) on Thursday reported a loss of $823,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Durango, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 24 cents per share.

The confectionery producer and retailer posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period.

