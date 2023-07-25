Robert Half: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $106.3 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $1 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

