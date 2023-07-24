RLI Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — RLI Corp. (RLI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $77.7 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.16 per share.

On a per-share basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.16 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $381.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $351.1 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $358.4 million.

