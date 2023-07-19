Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.1 million in…

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 11 cents per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $58.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.3 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $262.7 million.

