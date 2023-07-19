Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q4…

Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 19, 2023, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 11 cents per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $58.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.3 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $262.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RELL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up