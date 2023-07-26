Ribbon Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.5 million…

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The maker of technology for telephone services over internet networks posted revenue of $210.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ribbon Communications said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $225 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $840 million to $870 million.

