Resources Connection: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Monday reported profit of $11.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $184.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.4 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $775.6 million.

