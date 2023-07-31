Republic Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $427.4 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $427.4 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

