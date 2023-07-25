RenaissanceRe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $199.9 million.…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $199.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $4.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $8.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.58 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.08 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNR

