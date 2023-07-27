Remodeling Your Home for Resale in New York

In New York, where real estate is a premium commodity, it is wise to consider your resale value when doing…

In New York, where real estate is a premium commodity, it is wise to consider your resale value when doing a remodel on your home. Whether you’re planning to sell your property in the near future or simply want to maximize its market appeal for eventual sale, strategic renovations can greatly impact its value now and in the long run.

While you may make choices about your home based on your personal taste, that might not coincide with what buyers in the market want. This guide will take you through a discerning renovation process that has the potential to get you the coveted return on investment, or ROI.

Location, Location, Location

Even before you pick up the hammer, it’s important to consider your home’s location. In New York City, the neighborhood is often as important as the property. Each unique address has a different look and feel. If you’re in the hip streets of Brooklyn, think of an artsy but functional design. If you are located on the luxurious Upper East Side, elegant touches can go a long way. Tailor your renovations to match the expectations of buyers in your area.

Use Finishes and Colors That Appeal to Many

It’s essential to choose finishes that have broad appeal. Neutral tones and classic materials tend to attract a wider range of buyers, allowing them to envision their own style within the space. Consider incorporating timeless elements such as hardwood flooring, classic subway tiles in the bathrooms and natural stone countertops in kitchens. These finishes offer durability and create a sophisticated aesthetic that will stand the test of time.

In New York, many homes come with a rich history. Embrace it. Preserving the architectural integrity such as the moldings, fireplaces and hardwood floors is a prudent move in New York. Completely changing the character of the space could be a mistake when it’s time to sell.

Additionally, paying attention to small details like high-quality plumbing fixtures and hardware can elevate the overall impression of your home. Opt for fixtures in timeless finishes like brushed nickel or polished chrome, as they can add an upscale touch.

Finally, it is smart to use neutral colors like shades of white, beige or gray on the walls, as well as for larger elements like kitchen cabinetry and bathroom tiles. These colors create a harmonious backdrop that complements a wide range of furnishings and personal styles. Feel free to add pops of color and personality through accessories and decor, which are easily interchangeable for different tastes.

Focus on the Kitchen and Bathrooms

The kitchen and bathrooms are often considered the most important and influential areas when potential buyers are making their decision. One of the main reasons for this is that these spaces evoke an emotional response. Having a beautifully renovated kitchen can inspire visions of preparing delicious meals and gathering with loved ones. A modernized spa-like bathroom can create a sense of relaxation and luxury.

The kitchen and bathrooms are also highly visible areas of a home. Having updated countertops, cabinetry, flooring and light fixtures can transform these rooms, giving them a fresh and inviting look.

Appraisers and real estate agents recognize the importance of these areas and consider them when determining the market value of a property. By investing in quality materials, craftsmanship and modern design elements, you can command a higher sale price and negotiate better offers.

Redesigning a Layout That Works for More Than Just Your Needs

While it’s crucial to consider your own needs and lifestyle during the remodeling process, it’s equally important to create a layout that accommodates a variety of preferences. Open floor plans, for example, are highly sought after in New York homes as they provide a sense of spaciousness and facilitate socializing.

Consider removing unnecessary walls to create an open flow between the kitchen, dining and living areas. Additionally, ensure that the bedrooms are well-sized and functional. Ample storage solutions, such as built-in closets or cleverly designed shelving, can also enhance the overall functionality of the space.

It is not a good idea to remove existing bathrooms and bedrooms as they play a major part in the value of your home. For example, you might want to make a bathroom larger by combining two smaller bathrooms or turn a bedroom into a den. Changing the bedroom or bathroom count of a home can greatly affect its value. Make sure that if you change the floor plan, like turning a bedroom into a den, the space can be easily converted back to a bedroom. Speaking to a real estate agent before making any major changes to your layout is a good idea.

Be Mindful of Cost and Building Rules

Remodeling in New York City can be expensive, and budgets can easily spiral out of control. Building material prices have risen over 35% since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Labor costs are increasing year-over-year.

Be pragmatic about your remodeling choices. Prioritize changes that will have the greatest impact on resale. It is essential to strike a balance between making the necessary updates, choosing nice finishes and ensuring a positive ROI.

Before you start, familiarize yourself with your building’s renovation rules. Many New York City co-ops and condos have strict policies regarding renovations. Be prepared for restrictions on the types of alterations you can make and for the permitting process to take time.

Always consider your renovation through the eyes of a future buyer. Keep it classic, natural and do not go overboard, especially in less visible areas. Even if you do not plan to sell any time soon, your future self will be happy when you see the positive ROI.

