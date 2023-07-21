Regions Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $581…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $581 million.

The bank, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.96 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RF

