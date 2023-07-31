Regal Beloit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Regal Beloit Corp. (RRX) on Monday reported earnings of $32.1 million in…

The Beloit, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.56 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period.

Regal Beloit expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.20 to $10.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRX

