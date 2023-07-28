Red River Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Friday reported net income of $9…

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Friday reported net income of $9 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Alexandria, Louisiana, said it had earnings of $1.25 per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

