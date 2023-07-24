RBB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported net income of $10.9 million in its second quarter.
The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $59.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.
