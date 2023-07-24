Live Radio
RBB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2023, 4:28 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported net income of $10.9 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $59.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBB

