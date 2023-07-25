Raytheon Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $18.32 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.54 billion.

Raytheon Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $73 billion to $74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RTX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.