Rambus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported earnings of $168.9 million in its second quarter.
The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share.
The memory chip designer posted revenue of $119.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $139.3 million.
